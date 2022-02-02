TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG) by 38.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,250 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. owned about 0.35% of TPG Pace Beneficial II worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of YTPG. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial II during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II during the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II during the 2nd quarter worth $252,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YTPG opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.84. TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.83.

TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace VI Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. in January 2021.

