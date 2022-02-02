TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.59

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.59 and traded as low as $2.54. TRACON Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.74, with a volume of 152,752 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.59 and its 200-day moving average is $3.33. The stock has a market cap of $53.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.77.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.06). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 15,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.64 per share, with a total value of $40,138.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased 370,057 shares of company stock valued at $918,549 in the last three months. 3.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 367.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 7,052 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $372,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 31.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 32,868 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $473,000. 51.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, ophthalmic, and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types; TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma.

