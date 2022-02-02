Trane Technologies plc to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.98 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:TT)

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Trane Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 1st. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.98 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.21. William Blair also issued estimates for Trane Technologies’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.85 EPS.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 21.78%. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TT. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $242.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $217.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.53.

NYSE TT opened at $167.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.16. The company has a market cap of $39.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94. Trane Technologies has a 1 year low of $143.97 and a 1 year high of $207.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TT. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 49,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $9,986,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 7,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,331,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,716 shares of company stock valued at $18,696,841 in the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

