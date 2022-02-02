Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $39.81. Transcontinental Realty Investors shares last traded at $39.81, with a volume of 2,132 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.92 million, a PE ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.22.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Transcontinental Realty Investors at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in the acquisition, development and ownership of residential and commercial real estate properties. The company operates through the following segments: Apartments, Commercial Buildings, Land and Others. It operates these segments through the sub categories: Same Property Portfolio, Acquired Properties, and Developed Properties in the Lease-up Phase.

