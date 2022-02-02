Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) Trading Down 2.7%

Transphorm, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGAN) was down 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.53 and last traded at $6.75. Approximately 13,193 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 14,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.94.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TGAN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Transphorm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Transphorm from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $358.20 million, a PE ratio of -21.09 and a beta of -3.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.67.

Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.80 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Transphorm, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Transphorm

Transphorm, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components used in power conversion in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Europe. Its GaN devices allows customers to design smaller, lighter, and cooler power systems creating increased functional value in end products, including smartphone power adapters/fast-chargers, power supplies for datacenter servers/communication, industrial power converters, and chargers/converters/inverters for electric vehicles.

