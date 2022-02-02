Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) CAO Sells $21,154.98 in Stock

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) CAO Sandra Calvin sold 798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $21,154.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Sandra Calvin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, January 24th, Sandra Calvin sold 934 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $22,957.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTX traded down $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $25.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 439,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,581. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.64. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $32.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 5.06.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,448.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TVTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Travere Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.