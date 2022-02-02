Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) CFO Laura Clague Sells 1,238 Shares

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) CFO Laura Clague sold 1,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $33,921.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Laura Clague also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 24th, Laura Clague sold 2,063 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $51,533.74.

On Tuesday, January 11th, Laura Clague sold 7,500 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $205,500.00.

NASDAQ TVTX traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.90. 439,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,581. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.12. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $32.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.64.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.43.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CM Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 33.3% during the third quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 197.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,457,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,846 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 3,544.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,056,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,538 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 246.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 35,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,669,000 after purchasing an additional 48,193 shares in the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

