Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Insider Peter Heerma Sells 1,125 Shares

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) insider Peter Heerma sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $30,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Travere Therapeutics stock traded down $0.62 on Wednesday, reaching $25.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 439,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,581. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.64. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $32.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TVTX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,448.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 132.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 45.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $147,000.

TVTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Travere Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

