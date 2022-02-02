Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) SVP Elizabeth E. Reed Sells 1,350 Shares

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) SVP Elizabeth E. Reed sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $36,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ TVTX traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.90. The stock had a trading volume of 439,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.64. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $32.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 0.74.

TVTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TVTX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,992,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,840,000 after acquiring an additional 160,970 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Travere Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Travere Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 125,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Travere Therapeutics by 3,544.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,056,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,538 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,968,000.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

