Treatt (LON:TET) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,115.47

Treatt plc (LON:TET)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,115.47 ($15.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,120 ($15.06). Treatt shares last traded at GBX 1,120 ($15.06), with a volume of 104,754 shares traded.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.82) target price on shares of Treatt in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,194.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,115.47. The company has a market capitalization of £669.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.98.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. This is a positive change from Treatt’s previous dividend of $2.00. This represents a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Treatt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.25%.

In other Treatt news, insider Richard Andrew Hope bought 149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,205 ($16.20) per share, for a total transaction of £1,795.45 ($2,413.89). Also, insider Daemmon Reeve sold 37,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,193 ($16.04), for a total value of £451,288.04 ($606,733.05).

About Treatt (LON:TET)

Treatt plc manufactures and supplies various natural extracts and ingredients to the flavor, fragrance, beverage, and consumer product industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. It offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; aroma, natural, and high impact chemicals; and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.

