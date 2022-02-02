Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB) Short Interest Up 32.4% in January

Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 733,300 shares, a growth of 32.4% from the December 31st total of 553,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 462,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of TREB stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.64. 162,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,589. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.74. Trebia Acquisition has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $11.54.

Get Trebia Acquisition alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TREB. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Trebia Acquisition in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Trebia Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trebia Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trebia Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $185,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trebia Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $198,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trebia Acquisition by 6.1% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 38,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trebia Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

About Trebia Acquisition

Trebia Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Trebia Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trebia Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.