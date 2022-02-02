Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $55.49

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $55.49 and traded as low as $52.96. Trend Micro shares last traded at $53.19, with a volume of 20,011 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Trend Micro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 1st. Citigroup raised Trend Micro from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.66 and a 200 day moving average of $55.49.

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $434.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.42 million. Trend Micro had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 18.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trend Micro Incorporated will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trend Micro Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TMICY)

Trend Micro, Inc engages in the development and sale of security-related products and services for computers and the internet. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Central and Latin America. Its products include security software for home and home offices, small businesses, data center and cloud, network and web, and mobile devices.

