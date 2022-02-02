Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) Price Target Cut to C$1.40

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$2.00 to C$1.40 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Trevali Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.35 to C$0.30 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$0.25 target price on Trevali Mining and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.42.

TV stock traded down C$0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$1.26. The company had a trading volume of 298,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,256. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$124.67 million and a P/E ratio of -1.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.62. Trevali Mining has a 52-week low of C$1.20 and a 52-week high of C$2.75.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

