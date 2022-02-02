Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $298.15 Million

Analysts expect Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) to announce $298.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Trex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $305.25 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $271.80 million. Trex posted sales of $228.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trex will report full year sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Trex.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $335.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.01 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 20.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TREX. Stephens increased their price target on Trex from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Trex from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. B. Riley increased their price target on Trex from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Trex from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Trex from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.82.

TREX stock opened at $95.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.78 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.55. Trex has a 52 week low of $81.76 and a 52 week high of $140.98.

In other Trex news, CFO Dennis Charles Schemm sold 1,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total value of $222,163.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard E. Posey sold 2,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $268,157.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,274 shares of company stock worth $2,123,699 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TREX. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trex by 3.3% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Trex by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

