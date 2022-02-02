Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Stock Position Lifted by Maryland Capital Management

Maryland Capital Management lifted its holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 435,117 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,735 shares during the quarter. Trex accounts for approximately 2.7% of Maryland Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Maryland Capital Management owned approximately 0.38% of Trex worth $44,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the third quarter valued at $16,686,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 900.9% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 41.5% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 28.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 5.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 132,864 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,543,000 after buying an additional 6,511 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 3,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $448,638.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dennis Charles Schemm sold 1,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total value of $222,163.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,274 shares of company stock worth $2,123,699. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

TREX has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on Trex from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group initiated coverage on Trex in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Trex from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Trex from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.82.

TREX stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.55. The stock had a trading volume of 5,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,008. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.76 and a 1-year high of $140.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.57 and a 200 day moving average of $112.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.78 and a beta of 1.37.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Trex had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $335.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

