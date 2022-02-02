Trexquant Investment LP Acquires 43,154 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 147.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,403 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,154 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its position in Intel by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $48.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.55 and a 200-day moving average of $52.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.60%.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Intel from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.31.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

