Trexquant Investment LP Boosts Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 251,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,383 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up approximately 1.0% of Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $13,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KO. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at $31,698,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 115,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.8% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 129,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 30,100 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total transaction of $1,838,207.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $6,957,236.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 314,346 shares of company stock valued at $18,595,725 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.19.

Shares of KO stock opened at $60.57 on Wednesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $48.63 and a fifty-two week high of $61.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.54.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.