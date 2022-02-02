Trexquant Investment LP Boosts Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 344.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 10,563 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,369,413 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,248,776,000 after buying an additional 270,880 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,621,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,889,008,000 after buying an additional 1,360,659 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,604,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,676,306,000 after buying an additional 86,302 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Danaher by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,205,192 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,769,267,000 after buying an additional 419,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Danaher by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,727,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,683,781,000 after buying an additional 50,426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

In related news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 2,589 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.50, for a total transaction of $842,719.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total transaction of $105,170,192.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 406,858 shares of company stock valued at $125,552,184. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.40.

NYSE:DHR opened at $288.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $306.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $308.80. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $211.22 and a 12 month high of $333.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $206.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.76.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. Danaher had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 9.74%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.