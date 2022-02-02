Trexquant Investment LP Invests $4.37 Million in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 161,702 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,368,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arvest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in AT&T by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 32,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of AT&T by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 53,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. 51.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T stock opened at $24.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $33.88. The stock has a market cap of $172.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.06.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.59%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.36%.

T has been the topic of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.48.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

See Also: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.