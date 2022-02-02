Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $4.31 Million Investment in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,313,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Narwhal Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth $418,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 99,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,175,000 after purchasing an additional 17,555 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 35,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,505,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 100,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,381,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 47,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,735,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $243.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.38.

UPS opened at $230.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $200.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.59 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $207.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.99%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

