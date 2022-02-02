Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 30,404 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 203.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,404 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 5.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,706,000 after buying an additional 12,526 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,834,000. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 4.5% during the third quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 164,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,685,000 after buying an additional 7,016 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Chevron by 6.2% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 70,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,171,000 after buying an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 28.2% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 46,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after buying an additional 10,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVX. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.04.

NYSE:CVX opened at $134.79 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $86.53 and a twelve month high of $137.00. The company has a market cap of $259.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 77,382 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $10,060,433.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 7,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total value of $887,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 485,883 shares of company stock valued at $59,644,645 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

