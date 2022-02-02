Trexquant Investment LP Raises Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,087 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up about 0.5% of Trexquant Investment LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 171,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,319,000 after purchasing an additional 21,997 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 26,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 107,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 26,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $136.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.23. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.05 and a 52-week high of $138.30.

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,132.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total value of $23,660,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 426,520 shares of company stock valued at $53,760,372. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. Citigroup raised their price objective on AbbVie from $125.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.71.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

