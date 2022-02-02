Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 113,860 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,933,000. eBay accounts for approximately 0.6% of Trexquant Investment LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in eBay by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,962,300 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $136,713,000 after buying an additional 39,779 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its stake in eBay by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 443,591 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $30,905,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in eBay by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 709,550 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $49,434,000 after buying an additional 172,146 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its stake in eBay by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 80,879 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $5,635,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EBAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.67.

EBAY opened at $60.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.27. The company has a market cap of $39.32 billion, a PE ratio of 3.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.14. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.51 and a 1 year high of $81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35.

In other eBay news, Director Kathleen C. Mitic sold 4,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total value of $309,446.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $89,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,927 shares of company stock valued at $3,372,048. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

