Trimble (TRMB) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect Trimble to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $901.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.53 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 15.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect Trimble to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TRMB stock opened at $72.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.54. Trimble has a 12-month low of $66.18 and a 12-month high of $96.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.52.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Trimble in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.20.

In related news, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 2,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total value of $237,303.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 6,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $610,354.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,120. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Trimble stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 44.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 518,549 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 160,495 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.21% of Trimble worth $42,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 89.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trimble

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

