TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $32.78

Shares of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.78 and last traded at $32.63, with a volume of 21600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.44.
TSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised TriState Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, B. Riley cut TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TriState Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.67.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 2.16.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of TriState Capital by 17.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of TriState Capital by 385.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of TriState Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Collective Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriState Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of TriState Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.
TriState Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:TSC)
TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.
