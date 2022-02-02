TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $32.78

Shares of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.78 and last traded at $32.63, with a volume of 21600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.44.

TSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised TriState Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, B. Riley cut TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TriState Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 2.16.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 26.92%. Analysts expect that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of TriState Capital by 17.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of TriState Capital by 385.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of TriState Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Collective Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriState Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of TriState Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

TriState Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:TSC)

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

