Trollcoin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2,215.00 (TROLL)

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Trollcoin has a market cap of $219,307.68 and $2,215.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trollcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Trollcoin has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,998.07 or 1.00009401 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00071274 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001562 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003654 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00021109 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00026558 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.76 or 0.00485906 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Trollcoin Profile

Trollcoin (CRYPTO:TROLL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Trollcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trollcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Trollcoin is trollcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Trollcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trollcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trollcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

