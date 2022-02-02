Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, an increase of 30.1% from the December 31st total of 2,060,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

TROX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Tronox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Tronox from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Tronox in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Tronox stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.47. 28,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,058,844. Tronox has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $26.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 2.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 52,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 596.2% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 153,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 131,782 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tronox in the 4th quarter worth about $4,360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

