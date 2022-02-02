TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) Holdings Increased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) by 30.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,846 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.23% of TrueBlue worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBI. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of TrueBlue by 310.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of TrueBlue in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of TrueBlue in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 84,980.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 8,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of TrueBlue from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TrueBlue has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

NYSE TBI opened at $26.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.60. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $32.91. The company has a market capitalization of $952.31 million, a P/E ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.54.

About TrueBlue

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

