TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $621.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.21 million. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS.

Shares of NYSE TBI traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.53. The company had a trading volume of 118,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,965. The stock has a market cap of $941.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.54. TrueBlue has a 12 month low of $19.20 and a 12 month high of $32.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.60.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TrueBlue stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) by 310.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in TrueBlue were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on TrueBlue from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

