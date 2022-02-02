Truegame Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2,108.00 (TGAME)

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 2nd. During the last week, Truegame has traded up 5% against the US dollar. Truegame has a market capitalization of $76,450.67 and approximately $2,108.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Truegame coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Truegame alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004195 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001098 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00043485 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.36 or 0.00118409 BTC.

Truegame Coin Profile

Truegame (CRYPTO:TGAME) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 coins and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 coins. Truegame’s official message board is medium.com/truegame . Truegame’s official website is ico.truegame.io . Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Truegame is a blockchain-based online game room for lotteries and gambling. It enables you to participate securely in smart contract lotteries, win valuable prizes and prize money in instant ticket games, play dice, and many other smart contract games. We are continuously updating our games collection, and each game is based on smart contracts and open source code. “

Buying and Selling Truegame

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Truegame should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Truegame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Truegame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Truegame and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.