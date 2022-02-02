TTM Technologies (TTMI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of TTMI stock opened at $13.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. TTM Technologies has a 52-week low of $11.73 and a 52-week high of $15.89.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in TTM Technologies in the third quarter worth $129,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the third quarter worth $371,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 40.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 8,685 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 71.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 6,549 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 41.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 994,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,219,000 after buying an additional 289,089 shares during the period. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About TTM Technologies
TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.
