TTM Technologies (TTMI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of TTMI stock opened at $13.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. TTM Technologies has a 52-week low of $11.73 and a 52-week high of $15.89.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in TTM Technologies in the third quarter worth $129,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the third quarter worth $371,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 40.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 8,685 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 71.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 6,549 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 41.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 994,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,219,000 after buying an additional 289,089 shares during the period. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TTMI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.