Tudor Pickering & Holt Lowers Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Price Target to C$43.00

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$48.00 to C$43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on NPI. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Northland Power to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday, January 17th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Northland Power in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James set a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Northland Power and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CSFB set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Northland Power and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northland Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$47.48.

Northland Power stock traded up C$0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$36.89. The stock had a trading volume of 343,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,571. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 96.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$37.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$39.83. Northland Power has a one year low of C$34.95 and a one year high of C$51.45.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The solar energy provider reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.15). The company had revenue of C$432.08 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northland Power will post 1.4800001 earnings per share for the current year.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

