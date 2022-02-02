Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Shares Gap Down to $3.49

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.49, but opened at $3.40. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. shares last traded at $3.40, with a volume of 9,906 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently commented on TKC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet cut Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. VTB Capital cut Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 4th quarter worth $171,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,136 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 8,559 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 30,124 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 12,545 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 135,683 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 75,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.