Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKYVY) Shares Up 7.7%

Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKYVY)’s stock price shot up 7.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.50 and last traded at $3.50. 990 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 123% from the average session volume of 444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi from 5.60 to 6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.81.

Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi TAO engages in the provision of banking products and services. The firm operates through the following business lines: retail banking, corporate banking, investment banking and other. Its products include time and demand deposit, accumulating account, debtors current loans, spot loans, foreign currency indexed loans, consumer loans, automobile and housing loans, working capital loans, discounted bills, overdraft facilities, insurance, forward, futures, salary payments, investment account, cheques, safety boxes, bill payments, tax collections and payment orders.

