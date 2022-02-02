TuSimple (TSP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.52) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.04). TuSimple had a negative net margin of 13,172.03% and a negative return on equity of 152.46%. The business had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 million. On average, analysts expect TuSimple to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TSP stock opened at $19.03 on Wednesday. TuSimple has a 52-week low of $14.92 and a 52-week high of $79.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.80 and a 200-day moving average of $36.06.

In other TuSimple news, CFO Patrick Dillon sold 1,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $43,575.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Cheng Lu sold 9,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total transaction of $287,692.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,631 shares of company stock worth $676,065 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSP. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of TuSimple in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of TuSimple in the second quarter valued at $380,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of TuSimple by 79.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 10,674 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of TuSimple by 59.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 9,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of TuSimple by 12.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after buying an additional 9,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSP shares. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.10 target price for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TuSimple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of TuSimple from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.84.

TuSimple Company Profile

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

