Twilio (TWLO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect Twilio to post earnings of ($0.94) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $210.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.63 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Twilio has a 52 week low of $172.61 and a 52 week high of $457.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $244.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.67.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $550.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $392.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $410.36.

In other Twilio news, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total value of $208,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.50, for a total transaction of $462,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,729 shares of company stock valued at $17,203,997. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Twilio stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,978,417 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 152,151 shares during the period. Twilio accounts for approximately 0.6% of Morgan Stanley’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Morgan Stanley owned about 6.20% of Twilio worth $4,327,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

