Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.34), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Twin Disc had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 6.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWIN traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.00. The stock had a trading volume of 19,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,230. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.28. The company has a market capitalization of $176.79 million, a P/E ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Twin Disc has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $16.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Twin Disc stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.56% of Twin Disc worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on TWIN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twin Disc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Twin Disc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

Twin Disc Company Profile

Twin Disc, Inc engages in manufacturing and sale of marine and off-highway power transmission equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment refers to the manufacturing, assembly and office facilities in Racine, Wisconsin, U.SA, Nivelles, Belgium, Decima, Italy and Switzerland.

