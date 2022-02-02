Twin Vee PowerCats (NASDAQ:VEEE) Shares Up 4%

Twin Vee PowerCats Co (NASDAQ:VEEE) shot up 4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.38 and last traded at $3.38. 18,421 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 46,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.59.

Twin Vee PowerCats (NASDAQ:VEEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.12 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Twin Vee PowerCats stock. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Twin Vee PowerCats Co (NASDAQ:VEEE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.29% of Twin Vee PowerCats at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.48% of the company’s stock.

Twin Vee PowerCats Company Profile (NASDAQ:VEEE)

Twin Vee PowerCats Co is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of recreational and commercial power catamaran boats. Twin Vee PowerCats Co is based in FORT PIERCE, FL.

