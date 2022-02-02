Twin Vee PowerCats (NASDAQ:VEEE) Shares Up 4%

Twin Vee PowerCats Co (NASDAQ:VEEE) shot up 4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.38 and last traded at $3.38. 18,421 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 46,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.59.
Twin Vee PowerCats (NASDAQ:VEEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.12 million during the quarter.
Twin Vee PowerCats Company Profile (NASDAQ:VEEE)
Twin Vee PowerCats Co is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of recreational and commercial power catamaran boats. Twin Vee PowerCats Co is based in FORT PIERCE, FL.
