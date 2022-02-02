Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.09% of Tyler Technologies worth $16,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,947,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,810,412,000 after purchasing an additional 44,655 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,951,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $895,255,000 after purchasing an additional 272,794 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,634,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $739,385,000 after purchasing an additional 11,810 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 850,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,576,000 after purchasing an additional 27,881 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 752,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,148,000 after purchasing an additional 17,098 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.57, for a total transaction of $1,790,495.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.24, for a total value of $5,392,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,421 shares of company stock worth $32,151,852 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TYL shares. TheStreet raised Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $549.95.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $475.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $499.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $496.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of 124.44 and a beta of 0.69. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $372.80 and a 52 week high of $557.55.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

