Typhoon Network Market Capitalization Tops $351,917.71 (TYPH)

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 2nd. In the last week, Typhoon Network has traded down 17.5% against the dollar. One Typhoon Network coin can now be bought for $0.0387 or 0.00000104 BTC on exchanges. Typhoon Network has a market capitalization of $351,917.71 and approximately $2,487.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002699 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00050922 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,679.23 or 0.07228966 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00058678 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,068.31 or 1.00015959 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00007371 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00054509 BTC.

Typhoon Network Coin Profile

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,096,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Typhoon Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Typhoon Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Typhoon Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

