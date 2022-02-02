U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $124.00.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.
USPH stock opened at $96.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 12 month low of $84.43 and a 12 month high of $143.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67 and a beta of 1.41.
In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total transaction of $1,126,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.19, for a total transaction of $94,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter valued at $5,316,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter worth about $676,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter worth about $1,135,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 98,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 30,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 6,389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.
About U.S. Physical Therapy
U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.
