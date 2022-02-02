U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $124.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

USPH stock opened at $96.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 12 month low of $84.43 and a 12 month high of $143.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67 and a beta of 1.41.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $125.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total transaction of $1,126,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.19, for a total transaction of $94,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter valued at $5,316,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter worth about $676,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter worth about $1,135,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 98,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 30,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 6,389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

