U.S. Xpress Enterprises (USX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect U.S. Xpress Enterprises to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:USX opened at $4.55 on Wednesday. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a 1 year low of $4.13 and a 1 year high of $12.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.71 million, a PE ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Xpress Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

In related news, EVP Nathan H. Harwell sold 4,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $40,442.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Lisa M. Pate sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 36,920 shares of company stock valued at $322,922 in the last three months. 30.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 92.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 63.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 2,614.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 6,536 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 7.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 98,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 6,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 9.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 9,209 shares during the last quarter. 35.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Company Profile

US Xpress Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of truckload carrier services. It operates though the Truckload and Brokerage segments. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is involves in non-asset based freight brokerage services.

