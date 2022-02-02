Ube Industries (OTCMKTS:UBEOY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10.85

Shares of Ube Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:UBEOY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.85 and last traded at $10.85, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.85.

The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.85.

Ube Industries (OTCMKTS:UBEOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Ube Industries had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 9.55%. On average, analysts predict that Ube Industries, Ltd. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Ube Industries Ltd. engages in the operation of chemical, construction materials, machinery and environmental businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Chemicals, Construction Materials, Machinery and Others. The Chemicals segment provides nylon products made from caprolactam, nylon resin, polybutadiene rubber, polyimide, and silicon nitrides; and also provides separators for lithium-ion batteries, thermal control film for satellites, gas separation membrane modules, synthetic marine fragrances and others.

