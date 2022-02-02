Ube Industries (OTCMKTS:UBEOY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10.85

Posted by on Feb 2nd, 2022

Shares of Ube Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:UBEOY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.85 and last traded at $10.85, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.85.

The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.85.

Ube Industries (OTCMKTS:UBEOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Ube Industries had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 9.55%. On average, analysts predict that Ube Industries, Ltd. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

About Ube Industries (OTCMKTS:UBEOY)

Ube Industries Ltd. engages in the operation of chemical, construction materials, machinery and environmental businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Chemicals, Construction Materials, Machinery and Others. The Chemicals segment provides nylon products made from caprolactam, nylon resin, polybutadiene rubber, polyimide, and silicon nitrides; and also provides separators for lithium-ion batteries, thermal control film for satellites, gas separation membrane modules, synthetic marine fragrances and others.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Ube Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ube Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.