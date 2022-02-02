Ubiq Trading 23.1% Higher Over Last Week (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One Ubiq coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000288 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ubiq has a market capitalization of $4.53 million and $11,254.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ubiq has traded 23.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Expanse (EXP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AetherV2 (ATH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001414 BTC.

About Ubiq

Ubiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

