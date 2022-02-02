UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.50 Per Share

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the bank on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This is an increase from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.37.

UBS Group has decreased its dividend by 43.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. UBS Group has a dividend payout ratio of 8.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect UBS Group to earn $1.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.19 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.5%.

Shares of NYSE UBS traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,507,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,115,543. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. UBS Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.42 and a fifty-two week high of $20.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.38.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. UBS Group had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UBS Group will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UBS shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a CHF 21 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. BNP Paribas raised shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 22 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UBS Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.15.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in UBS Group stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,094,069 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 209,870 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.09% of UBS Group worth $47,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.25% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

