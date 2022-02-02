UBS Group Cuts PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $218.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $263.00 to $218.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on PayPal from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on PayPal from $230.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their target price on PayPal from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on PayPal from $272.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $175.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $206.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $183.29 and its 200-day moving average is $234.51. PayPal has a 1 year low of $152.08 and a 1 year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Enrique Lores bought 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $180.08 per share, for a total transaction of $498,821.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and sold 34,114 shares worth $6,645,558. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Amundi bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth $1,795,503,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 224.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,016,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $879,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,752 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $253,727,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 19.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,277,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,893,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,815 shares during the period. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth $291,480,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

