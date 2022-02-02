UBS Group Raises Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target to C$11.00

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price lifted by research analysts at UBS Group from C$10.90 to C$11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the mining company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LUN. CIBC cut their price target on Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lundin Mining from C$11.80 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.36.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Lundin Mining stock traded up C$0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$10.87. 1,476,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,093,132. The firm has a market cap of C$8.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$10.30 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.33. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of C$8.56 and a 12 month high of C$16.07.

In other Lundin Mining news, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$9.49 per share, with a total value of C$949,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,922,698 shares in the company, valued at C$900,987,264.88.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.