UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Brokerages predict that UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) will report $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for UFP Technologies’ earnings. UFP Technologies reported earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UFP Technologies will report full year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.79 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover UFP Technologies.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $50.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.50 million. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 8.63%.

UFPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Taglich Brothers restated a “buy” rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on UFP Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company.

UFPT stock opened at $71.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $536.81 million, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99. UFP Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $45.60 and a fifty-two week high of $76.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 188.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 116,550.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc engages in designing and custom manufacturing of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. The firm manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. �It’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

