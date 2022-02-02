UGAS (UGAS) Price Reaches $0.0025 on Top Exchanges

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 2nd. UGAS has a market capitalization of $434,930.39 and approximately $143,981.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UGAS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, UGAS has traded 40.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get UGAS alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004168 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00042787 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.90 or 0.00116095 BTC.

UGAS Coin Profile

UGAS is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB . The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain . UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

Buying and Selling UGAS

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UGAS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UGAS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UGAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UGAS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.