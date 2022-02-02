Ultra (UOS) Trading 3% Higher This Week

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One Ultra coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.07 or 0.00002853 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Ultra has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ultra has a market capitalization of $302.24 million and approximately $6.89 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,466.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $283.93 or 0.00757828 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.82 or 0.00245063 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00026059 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00011867 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005162 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00025553 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001497 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,752,124 coins. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . The official website for Ultra is ultra.io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Ultra Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

